Blake Lively’s Halloween Costume Is Trolling Ryan Reynolds On Twitter

On Wednesday, Reynolds was excited to learn that his newly-acquired alcohol brand, Aviation Gin, has scored a top honour from VinePair. The actor was so thrilled that he shared the list not once, not twice, but three times on his Instagram story. He even rubbed the win in pal Dwayne Johnson’s face, as The Rock just launched his own brand Teremana Tequila.
"On the day of @therock's much anticipated Teremana Tequila launch, I'd like to congratulate myself for winning @vinepair's best tasting celebrity alcohol brand. See ya next year, DJ... Love, @aviationgin #Flex," wrote Reynolds on his story.
Lively, likely having enough of her hubby’s #flex, responded on her Instagram story to Reynold’s boasting.
“My husband has no chill,” she wrote, pointing out that his second post only came 37 minutes after his first. She even shared Aviation Gin’s Instagram post of VinePair’s review, along with “...In case you missed it?”
On Thursday, she added: "I can't remember a time when he wasn't posting about winning this."
Lively and Reynolds perpetually use Instagram to troll one another. The most recent photo of the couple on Lively’s social media includes her picking Reynolds’ nose. Ah, romance!
Other Instagram shenanigans include Lively cropping Reynolds out of his own birthday photo (but leaving Ryan Gosling in), Reynolds posting unflattering pics of his wife (just kidding, they’re of Lively, so these are only slightly less wow-worthy), and Lively mocking her husband’s attempt at making Christmas cookies.
While the couple may have a lot of fun making jokes, they do occasionally gush about the other one un-ironically.
“[Blake has] immeasurably made my life better,” Reynolds gushed to Vanity Fair in 2018. “She’s my best friend. I absolutely love and respect her. She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
"Ryan makes me feel very strong and independent," Lively told Closer magazine the same year. “And we also have that kind of mutual trust and respect, which is the basis of every good partnership."
Just don’t expect those cute quotes to make it onto the ‘gram. That’s strictly for trolling one another.
