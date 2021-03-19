These Are The Best Standing Desks To Get In 2021

According to research, sitting for more than eight hours a day without physical activity is harmful for your body and studies have compared extended sitting to smoking. And yet, for most of us working in corporate Britain, our lives are spent sitting at a desk.
We sit down first thing in the morning, often work through lunch, and are still sitting by the time the evening rolls around. Save for a few bathroom breaks and maybe the odd coffee run, many of us are planted in our seats virtually all day.
While some of the negative effects of constant sitting can be countered by walking/standing breaks and vigorous exercise, there's another easy fix: standing desks.
A standing desk is an ergonomically friendly option for those who want to lessen the impact of working at a computer day in and day out at home. They may not be solution for everything — for instance, standing all day without physical exercise is also not ideal — but they are arguably a step in the right direction. After all, spending less time sitting and more time moving is an easy thing you can do to improve your health.
The only problem is, standing desks tend to be pretty pricey and not accessible to everyone. In fact, some fancier models range from £500 to over a thousand pounds. For this reason, we scoured the internet and put together a list of highly-rated standing desks that will help your back — without hurting your wallet.
Whatever your WFH-office set up looks like, there's a standing desk out there for you. Keep reading to discover the perfect desk that will help you live a more productive, healthy life even if you have to spend 10 hours a day staring at a computer.