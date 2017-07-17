If you’ve frequented the internet in the past three years, chances are you’ve stumbled across a few references to Rick and Morty. Whether you realised it or not depends largely on whether you’ve been following along with the much-hyped show, which spotlights the epic adventures of an intergalactic super genius and his sidekick slash 14-year-old grandson.
The show debuted in 2013 and has amassed nothing short of a cult following, thanks to its wit, twists, and occasionally endearing family moments. Now, with season 3 finally, finally set to premiere 30th July on Adult Swim in the US after over a year and a half, it’s about time you bought into the hype. Ahead, we’re sharing the 10 most "Rickdiculous" adventures and "Mortiest" moments that reflect just how strange and wonderful this series is. Follow us through this portal — and binge-watch over at adultswim.com — and you'll get it, too.