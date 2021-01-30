These Are People’s Favourite Interior Designs Of The Last Year

If you're looking for interior design inspo to make being stuck indoors feel a bit better, you're in luck.
Home renovation and design platform Houzz Inc. has announced its "Best of Houzz 2021" list featuring stunning kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and garden designs.
Only the highest-rated 3% of designs from the last year make the list, so it's very much the crème de la crème.
"The Best Of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across the UK and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year’s winners," says Liza Hausman of Houzz.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted our critical need as homeowners to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around our homes, and the Best Of Houzz badge is a powerful way to communicate the trust that homeowners have in a pro's business."
Check out a selection of the winners in this slideshow, including an open-plan kitchen-living room that will make your jaw drop.