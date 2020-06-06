These Are The Top Bedroom Trends On Instagram Right Now

During lockdown many of us are spending more time in our bedrooms than ever before – especially if we're trying to work from home in a flat which has no living room.
At the same time, our bedrooms may be providing a sanctuary from the global pandemic outside and all the anxiety it causes, so it definitely feels like the right time to make them as cosy as possible.
Helpfully, the folks at Soak & Sleep have compiled a list of the latest bedroom trends on Instagram by analysing thousands of images from the top five bedroom hashtags to find out what they have in common.
Some of the results are pretty obvious – hello, windows! – and others are difficult to do much about if you live in a rented flat. Then again, even if you're lucky enough to own your own place, now probably isn't the time to think about laying down Insta-friendly wooden floors.
Still, many of the other results can be achieved without too much effort or expense, so why not check them out in this handy slideshow?