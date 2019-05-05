Wall Hangings Are The Key To Decorating Rented Flats

For ten years I have lived in rented rooms that have had visual reminders of past residents imprinted on the walls, from scuff marks to lipstick kisses. There was even the room featuring an impression of the previous boy's head where he used to lean, sitting up in bed, perfectly preserved in hair wax.
Not that any of my landlords would paint the walls for me. I even offered to buy the paint and do it myself once, only to be told that I'd "do it wrong". Which is weird, because nothing is more wrong than sleeping beside a greasy stain that still smells faintly of Vo5.
The wall hangings trend, then, is the greatest thing that could ever happen to renters. Using a piece of material to cover up nearly an entire wall with just a few little tacks is a near foolproof way to disguise evidence of housemates past. Wall hangings are also, depending on their thickness, good at soundproofing your room against that loud couple next door. And thanks to a slew of independent designers, there's plenty – from tapestries to printed – to choose from.
Click through to see our faves.
