R29's Guide To The Best Documentaries Available To Watch Online

True stories resonate harder. If there's anything to be learned from the huge surge in true crime dramas, Netflix's increased documentary offerings and the amount of time we spend googling "the real story behind [insert latest film/TV obsession here]", it's that we've got a growing appetite for new stories about IRL people. So let's satisfy that hunger, shall we?
Some of the best of British television is down to the work of beloved documentary makers like Louis Theroux and David Attenborough. But let's not forget that BBC documentaries aren't just for cosy Sunday night viewing – they also live online among a host of crime, celebrity and nature programming.
We've narrowed down a selection of the best documentaries to stream online right now. Some are new and some you might be vaguely familiar with, but they're all up there as some of our most memorable. They've made us laugh, they've made us cry and they've made us question everything we thought we knew about humanity. Read on to find out which are worth watching.