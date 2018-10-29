Louis Theroux: Choosing Between Polyamory & Monogamy Is Like Choosing Between Jealousy & Boredom

Theroux has delved into such a vast array of subjects by this point in his career that he takes unusual, unexpected situations – of which there are many in Altered States – in his stride. "I just try and be a decent person," he said at the preview screening. "Having glasses and being a bit of a geek probably doesn’t hurt. I’m naturally quite a tentative and insecure person and paradoxically sometimes that has its advantages. I think people can see me maybe as someone who actually isn’t going to be a bully and who is basically trying very hard to read signals that are coming back and not be a dick."