These Are The Best Cities For Gen Z To Work In

The research by Workthere takes into account the all-important average salary and average rent in each city, as well as the internet speed, number of bars and restaurants, and cost of a meal out.
It also factors in whether the city has a growing Gen Z population, which Manchester most definitely does. In fact, it's seen a 6% rise in residents aged between 18 and 24 over the last five years.
London has the highest average salary (nearly £32k) and highest number of bars and restaurants, but also the highest cost of living, as you'd expect. Kingston upon Hull, where the average rent is around 65% cheaper than in London, places third on the list. Bradford, where rent is also relatively affordable, is fourth.
Check out the top 10 cities for Gen Z workers below, and bear in mind that "average rent" reflects the monthly cost of a studio flat.
1. Manchester
Average salary: £24,293
Average rent: £600
Average meal cost: £15.00
Internet speed (mbps): 86
Change in 18-24 population: +6%
Restaurants & bars: 2,152
2. London
Average salary: £31,766
Average rent: £950
Average meal cost: £20.00
Internet speed (mbps): 100
Change in 18-24 population: 0%
Restaurants & bars: 21,048
3. Kingston upon Hull
Average salary: £21,677
Average rent: £328
Average meal cost: £10.60
Internet speed (mbps): 163
Change in 18-24 population: -1%
Restaurants & bars: 540
4. Bradford
Average salary: £23,637
Average rent: £375
Average meal cost: £10.00
Internet speed (mbps): 73
Change in 18-24 population: 0%
Restaurants & bars: 669
5. Blackpool
Average salary: £20,524
Average rent: £294
Average meal cost: £10.00
Internet speed (mbps): 75
Change in 18-24 population: 0%
6. Birmingham
Average salary: £24,298
Average rent: £550
Average meal cost: £10.00
Internet speed (mbps): 93
Change in 18-24 population: 0%
Restaurants & bars: 2,124
7. Norwich
Average salary: £25,486
Average rent: £525
Average meal cost: £14.00
Internet speed (mbps): 64
Change in 18-24 population: 1%
Restaurants & bars: 614
8. Derby
Average salary: £26,429
Average rent: £450
Average meal cost: £13.50
Internet speed (mbps): 94
Change in 18-24 population: 0%
Restaurants & bars: 488
9. Coventry
Average salary: £25,795
Average rent: £495
Average meal cost: £10.00
Internet speed (mbps): 82
Change in 18-24 population: 0%
Restaurants & bars: 573
10. Oxford
Average salary: £29,582
Average rent: £800
Average meal cost: £12.00
Internet speed (mbps): 93
Change in 18-24 population: 0%
Restaurants & bars: 534
Cal Lee of Workthere said in response to the results: "Cities such as Manchester, London, Birmingham and Oxford might not come as such a surprise. However, it is really encouraging to see places such as Norwich, Coventry, Derby and Blackpool all make the top 10.
"The relatively small difference in average salary but much larger difference in living costs highlights the opportunity for cities like these to attract more Gen Z talent as the world of hybrid working takes hold."