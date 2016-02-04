Deep thoughts: Is a restaurant worth going to if it's not Instagram-worthy? Some London foodies would rather their dish go cold while they pinpoint the perfect filter than be served up something that looks totally bland and generic. One day, our smartphones will no doubt come equipped with taste-o-vision. Until then, we're all dead-set on wining and dining at spots with the kind of style that will generate the most taps.



These are those spots. Some of these restaurants made the cut because they're quirky and trendy and everyone covets that check-in. Some have incredible decor that's begging to be photographed. Some present diners with lovingly prepared dishes that look like works of art. Some are just so popular that they're blowing up your feed.



Herewith 30 London restaurants you should be visiting/snapping/following.

