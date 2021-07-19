Salary Story: The High Salary Wasn’t Worth My Mental Health

Biggest negotiation regret? Not having the confidence in the value of my skills to ask for what I was really worth! I qualified as a solicitor in 2019 but knew the toxic culture of City law firms was not for me so took the unusual step of not applying for a job at the firm I had trained at. I was the only one in my cohort of about 60 trainees who did not apply so HR were pretty shocked! During my training contract I had worked on secondment for a fantastic FMCG company and knew I wanted to work there but there were no opportunities available at the time so I took a job for a boutique London law firm instead. They offered me £48,000, which was the same as my trainee salary. I negotiated them up to £50,000 but regret not asking for more – I think I was so grateful to get out of the City culture that I undervalued myself. I trained at one of the top firms where salaries start at £70,000+ for newly qualified lawyers and although boutique firms never pay the same, I definitely should have asked for more.