Throughout the week, we’ve also worked in “rest days,” which are exactly what they sound like. They’re days when you should take a break and reflect on the activities you did earlier in the week. What surprised you, what bored you, and what would you try again? Could these activities be classified as "joyful movements" for you? Then there are your "free days" sprinkled throughout the week, which are there for you to pick any activity you’d like to do.