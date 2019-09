This 30-Day Challenge Will Turn You Into A Morning Workout Person

“There’s something so rewarding when you look at your watch and see it’s 9 a.m. and you’re done with your workout for the day,” says Jenna Wolfe , a fitness expert, certified personal trainer, and former correspondent for the Today show (so, she knows a thing or two about getting up and going). And because it’s over and done before the clock hits double digits, when a work meeting goes late or a 2-for-1 happy hour happens across your radar, there’s no I-skipped-my-workout-(again) downer.