This 30-Day Challenge Will Turn You Into A Morning Workout Person

For a lot of us, the only exercise we get in the morning is the wild flailing to pull ourselves out of bed, the stumble across the room to turn off the alarm, and maybe a mad dash to catch the bus or train. It can be hard enough to get up and out the door on time, let alone early enough to fit in a good sweat session.
But hear us — and science — out: Research shows that morning exercisers are more alert and energetic, sleep better, and are more consistent about their fitness routines.
“There’s something so rewarding when you look at your watch and see it’s 9 a.m. and you’re done with your workout for the day,” says Jenna Wolfe, a fitness expert, certified personal trainer, and former correspondent for the Today show (so, she knows a thing or two about getting up and going). And because it’s over and done before the clock hits double digits, when a work meeting goes late or a 2-for-1 happy hour happens across your radar, there’s no I-skipped-my-workout-(again) downer.
So, how can you join the wake-up-and-workout club? That’s where this challenge comes in. All you’ll need is some floor space and your own body weight — no gym or equipment. The workouts start short and build up, so you’ll incrementally set the alarm a bit earlier as you get into the swing of things.
One last tip: Wolfe suggests having your workout clothes laid out and ready to go.
“For me, everything is there — sports bra, tank top, bottoms, socks, sneakers,” she says. “You are a conveyor belt! No one has ever put on a sports bra and sneakers and said, 'Nah, I’m going back to bed.' Get up and put that stuff on.”
