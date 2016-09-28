30 Workout Moves You Can Do With Just A Yoga Mat

I know the feeling — you're planning to exercise, but you get home after a long day and it just. Feels. Impossible. Maybe you can make yourself change into your fitness gear, but actually walking back out the door to head to the gym? There's no way.



The good (great) news is, you in no way have to leave the house to get a great workout. In fact, you don't even need any special equipment. To prove it, we're rounding up 30 of our favourite fitness moves that only require a yoga mat. And TBH, even if you don't have one of those, you can still do this stuff — just find a clear space on the floor, and keep a towel handy to cushion your knees if needed.



Thing to know: The following moves mostly focus on your core and your chest, but many of them also work a ton of accessory muscles. If you're looking to round things out and make your workout full-body, guess what else you can do with zero equipment: Yep, good ol' squats and lunges.



Make sure to warm up beforehand and stretch afterwards (your yoga mat is great for that, too!).