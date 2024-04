I left an employer because they wouldn’t increase my salary. Six months later they asked me to come back with a promotion and offered me an £14,000 pay rise. I took it, but then when I went back, they held my much-higher salary against me for two years. I never should have gone back considering the situation: They were so opposed to giving me a pay rise in the first instance but they brought me back with such a big jump, and then kept reminding me of that for the rest of my time there.