Your Horoscope This Week: 31st March To 6th April

Whew, life’s been quite the doozy lately, Cancer, especially after last week’s potent Libra lunar eclipse, which squared off with your sensitive Water sign nature. This week, Mercury Retrograde begins in Aries , activating your career sector and asking you to slow down and evaluate what you’ve been consistently giving your time and energy to at work, and why. You may find that you’re in the mood to let go of everything you’ve known and start fresh, but you’re not yet sure how to do so. There’s no need to have all the answers figured out right now, Cancer. You just have to observe what your intuition has been trying to tell you, and allow those cosmic downloads to come through in divine timing.