Pisces, the Universe has been shining its light on you lately, even if Pisces Season has come and gone. As April begins we have Venus in your sign until the 5th, and Mars in your sign until the 30th. When you add in the rewarding effects of the Aries solar eclipse occurring April 8 in your income sector, you’ll feel like you’re receiving a double portion of blessings. Situations you had only dreamt of are actually becoming your reality, and your mission this eclipse month is to not sabotage your blessings by believing it’s too good to be true. Make space for your mind and programming to evolve so that you can accept that this is what you deserve, and it’s only getting better.