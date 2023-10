The Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse In Taurus Is Here & Drama Will Follow

With the veil between the spiritual and physical world becoming blurry and thin (which happens around every Halloween ), it is vital to protect our energy and to rest. Our anxieties may heighten, sleep could be compromised, dreams might become highly vivid, and our emotions could fluctuate. The best way to counter these vibes is to get grounded. Keeping healing and protective crystals like black tourmaline or amethyst near us will block negative sentiments from entering our orb. Meditating and connecting with ourselves on a soulful level can allow us to be at peace in the chaos. Journaling our thoughts and feelings is a beautiful way to temper our moods and to release many of the stresses and worries within us. A therapeutic bath with Epsom salt and flowers like roses or lavender is a great idea to relax the body and aura. This can be physically and mentally restorative.