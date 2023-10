Your 2023 Halloween Horoscope By Zodiac Sign Is Here

This Halloween brings lots of ghastly fun our way. The lunar eclipse in Taurus wraps up on October 28, so the energy around Hallow’s Eve should illuminate matters in our lives, as well as shaking up our personal circumstances and relationships. With Venus in Virgo and Uranus retrograde in Taurus harmonizing, we’ll want to step out of our comfort zones and be present in the moment. The cosmos is bringing both tricks and treats our way, due to the duplicitous and dualistic Gemini Moon. The following morning, on All Saints Day and Dia de Los Muertos, the moon creates a T-Square with Venus in Virgo and Neptune retrograde in Pisces, heightening our intuition and connection with the spiritual world. Grab your black salt to protect your home from unwanted energy and create an altar to honor your ancestors.