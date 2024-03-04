In 2024, I’m Adopting The “Let Them” Theory To Change My Life

A friend had also been dating someone new. Three dates in and it had been going really well. One afternoon, she tentatively told me that she was afraid to sleep with him for fear he would withdraw, or in her words “go off” her. I was genuinely shocked that my wise, beautiful friend could ever think that something as archaic as withholding sex for any amount of time could allow her to have a different outcome with a man. I told her about the “Let Them” theory and said that if she wanted to have sex with him and she was ready to, she should. And that if he revealed himself to be the kind of person to care about those things, she should let him. In fact, the sooner she finds that out, the better.