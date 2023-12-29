Your January Horoscope Is Here — Time To Dream Big

The Capricorn New Moon on January 11 kickstarts a six-month chapter of financial growth for you, as it occurs in your sector of money and self-esteem. It’s essential for you to not shy away from self-discipline, especially from January 11 to 21, which is the peak of the new moon energy. The actions you take during that period of time will set you up for a foundation of success for months and potentially years to come. Once Aquarius Season begins on the 20th, and Pluto also enters Aquarius that same day, you’ll start to lighten up after several weeks of grinding. Say yes to social invites or host your own kickback during the final 10 days of the month — perhaps right around the Leo Full Moon on the 25th. You’ll feel reinvigorated and open to letting people in, which will help you end the month on a positive note.

