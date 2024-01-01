Your January Horoscope Is Here — Time To Dream Big

This is a significant month for you, Capricorn. Mars, the Planet of Action, enters your sign for six weeks on January 4, filling your life with a deeper sense of purpose than you’ve felt in months. With Pluto also rounding out its stay in your sign during the first three weeks of January, you can tell that the decisions you make this month can significantly alter the course of this year for you, and you’re being asked to choose and move wisely and with great discernment. Venus’ presence in Sagittarius lights up your sector of spirituality and closure for most of the month, so even if you notice a fair amount of admirers surrounding you, you’re likely to be unimpressed, unless people show you who they are beyond the flattery and sweet nothings they may attempt to woo you with. You’re looking for the real deal, or else you’d rather ride solo.

