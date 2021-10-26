Avoid Burnout By Scheduling Time For Self-Care

If someone puts a meeting in during your lunch break – regardless of whether you're working from home or in the office – you have to push back. Is that when you go to the gym? Take a walk? Meet someone in your community for lunch? Take self-care as seriously as you take your career. Make time for it. Carve out space for it. Be clear about how you are and are not prepared to work moving forward. This might mean moving to the countryside, it might mean more flexible hours. This is about establishing boundaries. Safeguard the things that are important to you. Say: “I can’t do this meeting because I have to leave on time today for X activity that I have booked in and blocked out the time for.” Be clear about what is important to you beyond work. If you constantly feel burned out, you won’t be able to do the work. Send calendar invites to yourself, make them visible to your colleagues. This keeps you accountable to yourself and makes your boundaries clear to them. Be active and communicate to the people you work with.