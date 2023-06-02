What’s The Difference Between Polyamory & An Open Relationship?

Meanwhile, the word polyamory literally means "many loves," which is actually a helpful definition in differentiating the two terms. Polyamory, while it can, of course, have a physical and sexual aspect, is largely driven by romantic connection. It’s a mutually agreed upon practice between partners that they can have emotional and physical bonds with others. It tends to not only be about having one-night stands with your partner's permission — though if that’s agreed upon between people in a polycule (the term for those involved in intertwined polyamorous relationships), it could certainly be the case.