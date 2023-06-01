What’s The Difference Between Polyamory & An Open Relationship?

Meanwhile, the word polyamory literally means "many loves," which is actually a helpful definition in differentiating the two terms. Polyamory, while it can of course have a physical and sexual aspect, is largely driven by romantic connection. It’s a mutually agreed upon practice between partners that they can have emotional and physical bonds with others. It tends to not only be about having one night stands with your partner's permission — though if that’s agreed upon between people in a polycule (the term for those involved in intertwined polyamorous relationships), it could certainly be the case.