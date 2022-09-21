At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Maybe it's just us, but it feels like this year has passed by in the blink of an eye. And so, spring is here — and with it, a return to equilibrium in the form of Libra season. A semblance of balance is precisely what we need during these trying times, so we're ready to celebrate our favourite steady sign with a Zodiac gift guide expertly crafted in their honour — especially as they're usually the 'friend that has everything' and notoriously hard to shop for.
"Libras enjoy the finer things in life and have a joie de vivre take on existence," astrology expert Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. While Libras are best known as masters of balance and symmetry (they are, after all, represented by the scales), they're also known for their romantic side and appreciation for beauty in all things, too.
"Always one to commit to affairs of the heart with eagerness, they are lovers of love," Stardust describes. "Also, the person who adds warmth, sparkle, and laughter to life."