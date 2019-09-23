It may feel like we're in a never-ending summer, but *sounds the alarm* Libra season kicks off today, which also coincides with the first day of fall.
"Libras enjoy the finer things in life and have a joie de vivre take on existence," astrology expert Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. And while Libras are best known as masters of balance and symmetry (they are, after all, represented by brass scales), they're also known for their romantic side and appreciation of all things beauty. "Always one to commit to affairs of the heart with eagerness, they are lovers of love," Stardust adds. "Also, the person who adds glamour, sparkle, and laughter to life." Well, in honor of the most compassionate air sign, here are 15 gift ideas sure to please any Libra.
