The Full Buck Moon In Capricorn Is Coming In Soft & Smooth For You

Finding a support system will be easier than ever (as long as we aren’t too hard on others or demanding of their time), due to Mars in Virgo and the Nodes of Destiny aspecting the Full Moon. It’ll encourage us to find our tribe and let go of those not aligned with our path. Like I mentioned before, releasing people and matters can be complex and challenging, but it’ll lead us to where we need to be, in the company of those who genuinely have our best interests at heart. The most crucial part is finding meaning and value in the lesson. We can thank the universe for the tutorial if we acknowledge that we are in these positions for a reason. The overall story of the Full Moon in Capricorn is to connect with the self and invite our most trusted companions in. We may find that our core group of besties is small, but they’re quality peeps that will never let us down. Even in our loneliest moments, they’ll send TLC. They will always support our decisions and choices because they believe in us. In return, we shall do the same, not because we have to, but because we will want to. Through the good, bad, and the ugly, we have a crew with our backs and we can lean on. That’s what friends are for.