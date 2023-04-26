17 Decadent Gift Ideas Taurus Signs Will Love

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The end of the warmer weather signals that it's finally Taurus season! With this zodiac's arrival comes a renewed sense of introspection and strength that is exemplary of its symbol, the steadfast bull. We chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust about the most meaningful gifts worthy of this strong yet sensual sign.
"As we embrace the new season, earthly pleasures will be ignited," Stardust shares with Refinery29. "Taurus is known to be super indulgent, romantic, sensual, and decadent. As an earth sign, they enjoy the finer things in life," she says.
We've lined up 17 gift picks approved by the stars ahead — including plenty of self-love items like a luxe body oil, a silky slip dress and vibey candles to set a luxurious birthday mood for your Taurus friend.