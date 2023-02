For Miriam, Ola, and Asiyah, opening up to their friends worked too. "Jealousy and envy are seen as these relationship-breakers," says Miriam. "The truth is, in talking about our envy, we weren't trying to change each other's realities, and it didn't mean that we hated our lives or each other." Instead, it deepened their friendship. Miriam and her friend’s conversations about their financial disparities have opened up an avenue where they are able to give each other advice on how they can grow their net worth, while Ola tells me that she and her friend are "the closest we have ever been. Even though we disagree a lot, we learned how to communicate and how to give each other space when needed."