But we could’ve seen this coming a mile away: the discourse also speaks to a wider conversation about the strained relationship that many North Africans seem to have with Blackness. To the Tunisian president’s blatantly xenophobic comments about Black African refugees and migrants to the systemic oppression of Nubians in Egypt to viral TikToks recalling blatant racist treatment during visits to the region, anti-Blackness has been widely documented in Egypt and neighbouring North African countries, and the backlash against Queen Cleopatra falls in line with that sentiment. Ironically enough, there’s a real point to be made about the necessity of intentional MENA (Middle Eastern and North African) representation in mainstream media — the demographic is shamefully underrepresented in modern television and film — but this argument doesn’t evoke that valid point at all. Instead of advocating for more opportunities for MENA actors, much of the outrage is hinged solely on the unthinkable decision to cast a Black woman as Cleopatra. (Curiously, that same insistence upon “accuracy” didn’t seem to apply to any of the countless other depictions of Cleopatra that featured white women. Theda Bara almost Angelina Jolie …where was the vim for any of those inaccurate castings?)