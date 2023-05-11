Ultimately, the focus of Queen Cleopatra shouldn’t be on the pharaoh's skin tone or the kink of her hair — we should be more fascinated by the portrayal of her political prowess and leadership over Egypt at a critical point in its timeline. Per its director’s own admission, the project is meant to be a “re-imagining” of Egypt’s history, a feminist celebration of a woman in power whose rule changed everything. Unfortunately, Gharavi's intentions aren’t quite landing; as usual, anti-Blackness is getting in the way.