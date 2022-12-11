Riches Is The Blackity-Black Show The Diaspora Has Been Waiting For

“People have been hungry for a show like this,” she smiles. “It's truthful to speak about our pain and what we've been through and how we've overcome and are overcoming. But we also need stories about our fabulousness and our family drama and who is messing with who, or how we've got so much money, we don't even know what to do with it. Riches is just another beautiful reminder of how multi-faceted we are. A truthful portrayal of us, you know?”