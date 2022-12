Riches Is The Blackity-Black Show The Diaspora Has Been Waiting For

“I have a lot in common with Nina, so I really had to find that balance,” Ayorinde says. “I do that with all my roles, but particularly this one because we are so similar in our paths. Like, I literally sat down with my mom and my sisters to really talk about what it was like moving from London to America together. Being an immigrant is such an interesting, unique experience. You’re holding on to yourself, trying to be a part of something while feeling like you’re everywhere and nowhere at the same time. But you almost become a translator of sorts.”