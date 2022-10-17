5 Spooky Airbnbs You Can Rent This Autumn — If You Dare

Are ghosts real? For many of us, that question is best left unanswered. After all, what you don't know can't hurt you, right? Right? But for those brave enough to find out, there's no better time than autumn to embark on a hunt for ghoulish ghosts and spooky spirits. And while you can always book a walking tour or read about haunted places, nothing beats actually sleeping in a haunted house for yourself. Fortunately, there's always a paranormal (or paranormal-themed) Airbnb to hook you up — and spook you out.
Your house of horrors awaits, ahead. Good luck — sleep at your own risk!
Rates do not account for cleaning, booking and other Airbnb fees.
