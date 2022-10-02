The Spooky But Cute Hocus Pocus Cottage Is Available On Airbnb

An early contender for this year's scariest Halloween getaway has arrived. For one night only, the Hocus Pocus cottage is available to hire on Airbnb.
It's located – where else? – in Salem, Massachusetts, setting of the infamous Salem Witch Trials as well as Hocus Pocus and its sequel out this week. Salem, a historic coastal city with a population of 45,000, is located around 25 miles outside of Boston, which is a seven-hour flight from the UK.
The spooky but cute cottage hosts two guests in two bedrooms. There's a sink and a toilet, but the main bathroom facilities are located in a separate outhouse, in keeping with its 17th century design.
The listing teases: "Amidst the broomsticks and apothecary bottles, the Black Flame Candle flickers and our beloved Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy sleeps deeply – lest something (or someone) wakes it. It's a magnificently eerie scene certain to get guests in the Halloween 'spirit.'"
Once they've arrived, guests can "explore the dark, rich history of Salem" with tours of "some of the town's most haunted properties". Inside the cottage itself , no one will complain if you play Hocus Pocus' signature song "I Put a Spell on You" at full blast.
The cottage is available to book for one night only on 20th October, priced at $31 (£28). Booking opens on 12th October at 6pm UK time, so you'll have to be in the mood for a relatively last-minute getaway.
"We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans," says Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the Hocus Pocus films. "What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?"
Just don't forget to pack a night light in case things get a little too spooky.