My Friend Found A Sugar Daddy. I Think He’s A Scammer

One actionable step you can take right now is to encourage your friend to do research on her own. If she were thinking about hiring a financial advisor or working for a company in an industry with which she wasn’t familiar, you’d probably encourage her to do her own research so she could understand the world she’s getting into. Encouraging her to do her own research now will give her some baseline information, and could also provide her with related perspectives and stories from independent third-parties. It might make it easier for her to hear the advice and cautionary tales from people whom she doesn’t know. We have all been in this situation — sometimes a partner, friend or parent will tell us something that we reject until we hear the same exact thing from an independent third party. Humans are funny like that.