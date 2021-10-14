Watching horrible people be...well, horrible, is entertaining. These TV show or movie characters are not people you’d want to know in real life, but on-screen, their less-than-stellar choices make for compelling, nuanced storytelling.
If you’re in the mood to become acquainted with some of the worst TV and movies have to offer, this week’s new Netflix releases have plenty of choice. There’s Norwegian dark comedy The Trip, which is about a married couple who have grown to dislike each other so much they literally want to kill each other. Then there’s the third season of buzzy serial killer drama You, about a self-loathing man who does heinous (and illegal) things and then tries to justify his actions.
Who will you love to hate this week? Read on for more of the latest Netflix releases to find out.