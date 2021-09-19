This Standout TIFF Movie May Win Jessica Chastain Her First Oscar

This performance is for anyone who’s seen the documentary of the same name that the film is based on (seriously, the similarities are uncanny), or for anyone who is fascinated by the over-the-top, sanctimonious, sometimes unhinged world of televangelism. The film isn’t perfect — it glosses over the assault allegations laid against Tammy Faye’s ex-husband Jim (an eerily jubilant, with a side of simmering rage, portrayal by Andrew Garfield) and paints her as a naive bystander to her husband’s crimes who just got too caught up in her love of a man, Jesus, and designer minks. But you’re not going to want to miss Chastain and Garfield playing off of each other with pure camp and expert precision. They look like they are having fun and strike the perfect balance of finding humanity in their unsympathetic subjects and humour in their characters’ absurdities.