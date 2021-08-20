Everyone Who’s Anyone Is In The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Nine Perfect Strangers

Checking in? A group of nine strangers into the Tranquillum House Resort, which serves as the backdrop for Amazon Prime's latest series, Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on the book by Liane Moriarty, who you might know best from Big Little Lies fame, Nine Perfect Strangers centres on a group of — you guessed it — strangers who all find themselves at a wellness retreat. As they slowly get to know one another and more of their past comes to light, they realise that something is off. Not just with them, but with the wellness retreat as a whole. All eyes should be on Nicole Kidman’s Masha Dmitrichenko, who's at the centre of it all.
Kidman returns once again to Moriarty's world for Nine Perfect Strangers after her Emmy winning turn in Big Little Lies. She is the only constant between the two shows, which kind of makes her the first member of the Liane Moriarty Expanded Universe (is that a thing? Can we make this a thing?). Gone are Reese Witherspoon and Alexander Skarsgård, but for a completely fair trade, this cast is now stacked with the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall. And there’s still more! (The show is about nine strangers, after all.) Here's who else is staying at Tranquillum House Resort, for better and most likely for worse.