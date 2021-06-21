R29 Recaps: Every Episode From Elite Season 4

Cayetana confronts him about the camera, and he insists that it's a security measure. He claims that he had an ex accuse him of abuse and trying to blackmail him, so now he has cameras everywhere in the house. It's not personal, he says, but she feels completely insulted, belittled, and taken advantage of. It's not just that he recorded them without consent, it's also that the betrayal feels like more confirmation that she's just some lowly peasant he used to have fun. He'll never see her as his equal. Phillippe denies that there was any nefarious intention on his part, and kindly reminds Cayetana that she doesn't have the best reputation either — she did lie about her entire past and date a murderer for a year. But even with all that baggage, he still wants to get to know her, and he just hopes she wants to do the same.