A Guide To The New Rich & Glamorous Faces Of Netflix’s Elite Season 4

As if La Encinas didn't have enough drama — and cough, ridiculously good-looking people — season 4 of Netflix's steamy Spanish teen series Elite introduces us to a handful of new faces at the prestigious Madrid private school.
Yes, we had to part ways with some favourite characters (Lu!), but don't worry: The Blanco family, as well as a certain Franco-Spanish prince, stir up enough drama and heat with our OGs that you'll be too distracted to miss those who've moved on.
In fact, the new additions both test and help bring out some facets of the rest of the characters that we haven't seen before. Rebeka (Claudia Salas), who's still angry and heartbroken over Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), learns more about herself as she gets close to the youngest of the three Blanco children. Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), who's trying to make long-distance work with Nadia (Mina El Hammani), reverts back to his old classist ways when he and Samuel vie for Ari Blanco's attention. Ander (Arón Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso)'s relationship is tested when the Blancos' only son inserts himself in between them (literally). And then there's Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), who's all but given up on love until she gets caught in a storybook-like romance with the Prince.
This new blood plays an essential role in both the intrigue and developing relationships at La Encinas, so it's important to make sure you have everyone pegged down. Ahead are Elite's newest cast and characters.