The sex scene is just one of many crazy moments Elite, one of Netflix's Spanish originals, has to offer. Between Carla (Ester Expósito), Polo and Christian (Miguel Herrán) making a high school throuple work (sort of, kind of?!?) to Guzmán and Lu (Danna Paola) getting it on in the shower at school in the show's very early episodes, these teens put the ones on Euphoria to shame. (Though Guzmán and Jacob Elordi's Nate might find they have a lot in common.)