After a fight with boyfriend Omar (Omar Ayuso), Ander finds himself at the home of Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), who is still grieving (and drinking) over the murder of his sister Marina (María Pedraza). Polo was the one who killed Marina, but that didn’t stop him from deciding to crash in the bed of a passed-out Guzmán and invite Ander to join him. As the two attempt to get comfortable, they flirt and get a little too cosy. Soon, they’re hooking up, right next to their intoxicated, not conscious friend.