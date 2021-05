Netflix’s Elite Season 4 Somehow Promises Even More Threesomes, Deception & Hot People

Finally: Netflix's Elite is making its long-awaited return more than a year after its season 3 cliffhanger. Season 4 of the Spanish teen drama may be without a few fan-favorite faces ( miss you, Lu ), but the rest of the OG crew is about to meet four new students who are sure to shake things up at the Las Encinas private school. We'll meet the Blanco family, which includes the school's new director Benjamín (Diego Martín), and his three children Ari (Carla Díaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos), and Mencía (Martina Cariddi). Then there's the Franco-Spanish Prince Phillippe von Triesenberg (Pol Granch). Elite co-creator Carlos Montero told EW that these newcomers are "even richer than our rich," which is saying something. However, Ander (Arón Piper) lets us know that the clash between the new and old students will be fierce. "They tainted everything," he says in the trailer.