Milo Ventimiglia Will Be Having Mini Gilmore Girls Reunion After This Is Us

This Is Us may be coming to an end (cue sobs), but Milo Ventimiglia has big plans after the series finale. In fact, let's just say that those plans will be ensuring that Gilmore Girls fans stay very well fed.
According to Deadline, Ventimiglia has been cast in a guest role on the upcoming fourth season of The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel. Though Amazon hasn't revealed who he will play yet, there's one thing we know for sure: there will be a mini Gilmore Girls reunion on set, as the actor will be reuniting with Maisel and Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino as well as Executive producer Daniel Palladino.
Ventimiglia played the literature-loving bad boy Jess Mariano on the classic WB series over 20 years ago, so fans will undoubtedly have fun seeing the actor slip right back into the witty, lighting fast dialogue that has become Sherman-Palladino's signature throughout her work.
At the end of Season 3 in Maisel Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discovered the both glamorous and arduous reality of life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain). The next chapter will continue to include stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron, as well as Stephanie Hsu and Luke Kirby.
