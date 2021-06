Milo Ventimiglia Will Be Having Mini Gilmore Girls Reunion After This Is Us

According to Deadline , Ventimiglia has been cast in a guest role on the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel . Though Amazon hasn't revealed who he will play yet, there's one thing we know for sure: there will be a mini Gilmore Girls reunion on set, as the actor will be reuniting with Maisel and Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino as well as Executive producer Daniel Palladino.