A Surprising Case For Dressing Like Lorelai Gilmore

That’s how I found myself in the “laundry day” outfit , famously worn by Lorelai on Rory’s first day at Chilton (Season 1, Episode 2). I wasn’t intentionally copying her look; instead, after a day of work, I looked in the mirror and noticed how uncanny the sartorial resemblance was. My version included a slightly too small Connecticut Huskies T-shirt with jean shorts, and black, knee-high boots. After observing the likeness to Lorelai’s iteration — her shirt was pink tie-dye and she wore it with a long, black coat — I slipped on a coat of my own, for good measure. Wondering if the look was recognisable to anyone else, I posted it on Instagram stories, asking my followers if it looked familiar. To my surprise, at least a dozen people responded — some even calling out the exact episode she wore it in.