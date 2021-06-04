Over the bank holiday weekend, Netflix piled on the new releases, giving you everything from a deadly season of Lucifer to Inside, Bo Burnham's pandemic era time capsule of a comedy special. The streamer isn’t letting up this week... Friday, June 4, heralds Netflix’s biggest premiere of the group: Sweet Tooth, a comic book adaptation executive produced by Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Will Forte and a Game of Thrones baddie appear in the fantasy drama, which tells the story of a hybrid deer-boy (Christian Convery) living in the vestiges of a global health crisis (that is several magnitudes of sci-fi weirdness separate from COVID).
If the premise of Sweet Tooth makes you want to scream “Too soon!,” you have many more options for streaming right now. Friday also welcomes the second and final season of Feel Good, Mae Martin’s emotional and hilarious comedy co-starring Friends favourite Lisa Kudrow. You’ll also find the perfect solution to your Schitt’s Creek hunger, a reminder of your love for Sailor Moon, two sexy international projects, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.