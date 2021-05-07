In 2019, Amazon Prime made waves with The Boys, a gritty, cackling take on the behemoth that the superhero genre has become. Two years later, Netflix is giving us its own spin on messed-up supes: Jupiter’s Legacy, based off of Mark Millar’s mid-2010s comic book series of the same name. Josh Duhamel leads the show — which premieres on Friday, May 7 — as The Utopian, a paragon of justice and righteousness… who is resented by his entire family. The Utopian’s daughter Chloe (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’s Elena Kampouris) is more likely to throw a sports car at an annoying woman than save the day.