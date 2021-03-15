The Yes Day Soundtrack Has Serious Range

Netflix's new movie Yes Day asks what would happen if parents had to yes to every request from their kids. The premise is based on the children's book of the same name, and makes for a lighthearted, easy weekend watch just as spring has sprung. It also stars everyone's favourite celeb mum in quarantine, Jennifer Garner, and comes with a soundtrack full of upbeat hits.
Netflix is definitely going for the "movie you can watch with any family member" vibe with this one. The Torres family includes a strict matriarch and super lenient dad; a teenage daughter who'd love a looser interpretation of the rules; and kiddos who just want to have a good time.
To go with the antics that come along with saying yes to everything, the soundtrack spans genres and decades, so there's a little something for everyone. There are oldies for mom and dad, trendy H.E.R tunes for 14-year-old Katie (Jenna Ortega), and even a song about gummy bears — as in the squishy candy treat. There's also an original song written for the movie that's all about having a great time, with admittedly catchy lyrics.
Mild spoilers are ahead for Yes Day.