How 5 Young People Actually Make Money In The Stock Market

Lauren first learned about stocks through a 401(k) info session at her first job. "I am so thankful for that class — otherwise, I probably wouldn't have known what that is or what to do. Through that, I set up a 401k, a Roth IRA, and learned about super important terms like compounding interest and pre- and post-tax investing," she says. "A couple months later, a conversation with a friend who likes investing for fun led to me asking another friend in banking for a brokerage recommendation. Then I opened a brokerage and purchased a few individual stocks. I only put in a little bit, but got hooked on researching stocks and companies." She now has around $50,000 (£35,000) in her 401(k).